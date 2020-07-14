VANCOUVER -- Restaurants and pubs in British Columbia can continue to sell and deliver alcoholic beverages to their customers until the end of October.

The province announced it is extending its guidelines allowing for the off-site sale and delivery of liquor from establishments during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally designed to help restaurants hit hard by the pandemic and was set to expire Wednesday. The program will now remain in effect until Oct. 31.

"Extending the temporary authorization will provide businesses with continued relief from the financial hardship of the pandemic," the province said in a news release.

It mentions that the extension will also make it easier for British Columbia's most vulnerable population to continue observing physical distancing measures.

Alcohol being sold to patrons off-site must be fully sealed and accompanied with the purchase of a meal.

Prior to the temporary measure being introduced restaurants were only authorized to sell liquor for consumption at their establishments, unless they had a special endorsement on their licence permitting it.

The extension is part of a series of initiatives led by the province's Business Technical Advisory Panel, which consists of liquor and hospitality industry representatives in an effort to support businesses struggling to stay afloat during the ongoing pandemic.

The province is also extending its authorization for longer operating hours at liquor stores.

It was also set to expire Wednesday but will now remain in place until Aug. 31. The guidelines allow alcohol retailers to operate daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.