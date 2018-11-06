

CTV Vancouver





The B.C. government has announced it's lowering the speed limit by 10 km/h on 15 stretches of highway across the province.

All of the areas being impacted had their speed limits raised four years ago, and each has since seen an increase in collisions, according to the province.

"Since the former government raised speed limits in 2014, serious crashes have been on the rise," Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in a statement. "By rolling back speed limits slightly, our goal is to reduce accidents, keep roads open and protect the lives of British Columbians."

