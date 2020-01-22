B.C. cabinet shuffle: Here's what changed, and what didn't
VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s NDP government revealed the results of a cabinet shuffle Wednesday morning.
In a statement, the premier said the changes reflect the province's "commitment to a strong, sustainable and innovative economy."
- Here's a list of newly-appointed ministers:
- Anne Kang – minister of citizens' services
- Michelle Mungall – minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness (formerly the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology)
- Bruce Ralston – minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources
Mungall and Ralston switched roles, while Kang previously served as parliamentary secretary for seniors and multiculturalism.
Housing Minister Selina Robinson had also been serving as acting minister of citizens' services prior to Kang's appointment.
Robinson received the second appointment following the resignation from cabinet of former minister Jinny Sims.
Sims remained an MLA, but left her position as minister after it was announced that the RCMP had launched an investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing.
The reason for the investigation has not been made public, and Sims said in October she had "no idea" about the allegations.
The following members of the province's executive council remain in their positions:
- Melanie Mark – minister of advanced education, skills and training
- Lana Popham – minister of agriculture
- David Eby – attorney general
- Katrine Conroy – minister of children and family development
- Katrina Chen – minister of state for child care
- Rob Fleming – minister of education
- George Heyman – minister of environment and climate change strategy
- Carole James – minister of finance and deputy premier
- Doug Donaldson – minister of forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development
- Adrian Dix – minister of health
- Scott Fraser – minister of Indigenous relations and reconciliation
- George Chow – minister of state for trade
- Harry Bains – minister of labour
- Judy Darcy – minister of mental health and addictions
- Selina Robinson – minister of municipal affairs and housing
- Mike Farnworth – minister of public safety and solicitor general
- Shane Simpson – minister of social development and poverty reduction
- Lisa Beare – minister of tourism, arts and culture
- Claire Trevena – minister of transportation and infrastructure