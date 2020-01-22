VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s NDP government revealed the results of a cabinet shuffle Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the premier said the changes reflect the province's "commitment to a strong, sustainable and innovative economy."

Here's a list of newly-appointed ministers:

Anne Kang – minister of citizens' services

Michelle Mungall – minister of jobs, economic development and competitiveness (formerly the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology)

Bruce Ralston – minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources

Mungall and Ralston switched roles, while Kang previously served as parliamentary secretary for seniors and multiculturalism.

Housing Minister Selina Robinson had also been serving as acting minister of citizens' services prior to Kang's appointment.

Robinson received the second appointment following the resignation from cabinet of former minister Jinny Sims.

Sims remained an MLA, but left her position as minister after it was announced that the RCMP had launched an investigation into allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

The reason for the investigation has not been made public, and Sims said in October she had "no idea" about the allegations.

The following members of the province's executive council remain in their positions: