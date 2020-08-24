VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government has announced a complex care transition centre in East Vancouver that will service children and young people with "extraordinary health needs."

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the new facility will be operated by BC Children's Hospital at the current site of the Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children on Slocan Street.

The plan is to provide more convenience for families of young patients whose complex conditions often require a variety of different services. The centre promises to provide "a comprehensive range of supports" at a single location.

"Better care is on the way," Dix said Monday. "Services at the new facility will range from assessment, examination and treatment for children and young people up to the age of 19 with complex care needs."

The minister described the centre as a "stepping stone" for families between acute hospital care, community care and home care. It will also provide expanded virtual care to allow families to stay home when possible.

Almost 8,000 children with complex medical needs accessed care through BC Children's Hospital over the past two year, according to the government, and one-in-five came from outside the Lower Mainland.

So far, the government has only approved the concept plan for the transition centre. The Ministry of Health said the next steps will involve hammering down a budget and timeline.

Sunny Hill Health Centre, which has been serving children with complex needs for decades, will continue operating at the main campus of BC Children's Hospital.

