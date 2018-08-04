

CTV Vancouver





An engine issue forced a Delta Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage, Ak., to make an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Friday night.

Photos posted on social media showed the Boeing 737 surrounded by fire trucks on the tarmac.

The 169 passengers were allowed to get off the plane, but had to wait behind security for several hours as the airline sent another aircraft to pick them up.

The new plane arrived in Anchorage shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, more than six hours after the first plane had to make its emergency landing.