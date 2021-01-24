VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added six flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures over the last few days.

All of the flights either took off from or landed at Vancouver International Airport between Jan. 9 and Jan. 18. Three were international and three were domestic.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Jan. 9: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

Jan. 14: United Airlines/SkyWest Flight 5689 fromSan Francisco to Vancouver (rows 18 to 23)

Jan. 16: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows one to six)

Jan. 17: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Jan. 17: WestJet flight 720 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

Jan. 18: American Airlines flight 1539 from Dallas to Vancouver (rows 24 to 27)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolating and seeking testing if any develop. Those who were seated in the rows listed are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Passengers arriving in Canada on international flights are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their departure in order to board their flight. They are also required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in B.C.

Domestic travellers are not required to provide proof of a negative test or self-isolate, but health officials across the country have been advising against non-essential domestic travel for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a COVID-19 exposure. Instead, public notices are published on the BCCDC website.