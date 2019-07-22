

CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating after a man allegedly attacked several people with a hypodermic needle at Burnaby's bustling Metrotown Mall.

Authorities said they received a report of a man assaulting people in the busy shopping centre at around 9 p.m. Friday, when the mall usually closes.

RCMP officers quickly managed to locate and arrest a 32-year-old suspect.

Fortunately, though five victims were allegedly attacked with the needle, police said no one was injured.

"No one has yet been located with injuries consistent with being stabbed by a needle. It is believed that this is due to the fact that there was a cap on the needle at the time of the alleged assaults," Burnaby RCMP said in an email to CTV News.

The suspect who was taken into custody Friday night is facing three counts of assault with a weapon.

Police said three of the victims were found and interviewed at the scene, but investigators are still working to identify two others who were recorded on surveillance cameras.

Burnaby RCMP asked those individuals to come forward by calling the detachment at 604-646-9999.