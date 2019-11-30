VANCOUVER -- It started with a collision between a car and police cruiser as the police car drove through a Port Coquitlam intersection with lights and sirens on.

Three other cars were then caught up in the collision, police say.

RCMP are now investigating the five-car crash that happened at Westwood Street and Lougheed Highway in Port Coquitlam just before 6 p.m Saturday. All five drivers initially went to hospital, but police say no one was seriously injured in the crash and there is no evidence of impaired or distracted driving.

"The Coquitlam RCMP would like to use this unfortunate event to remind the public to always be aware that emergency vehicles could be passing through intersections at any time," Sgt. Paul Vadik wrote in a press release about the incident. "Regardless of what colour intersection light you have, always be aware of hazards."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera video to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.