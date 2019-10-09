

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Three homes have been burned and a fourth has been damaged after a fire tore through an Esquimalt mobile home park early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews received a call at around 5:40 a.m. after three units were ablaze at a park near Craigflower and Garthland roads. It appears the fire started in one unit and spread to the others.

Four people have been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available