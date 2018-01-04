Nine care facilities in B.C.'s Interior are dealing with influenza outbreaks that have left four people dead.

The Interior Health Authority confirmed four residents at care facilities have died so far during influenza outbreaks this season.

"[They are] considered to be directly attributed to the outbreak," said Dr. Karin Goodison, medical health officer with Interior Health.

The elderly, frail and those with complex or chronic diseases are at the highest risk from flu infections, Goodison said.

"It is not unusual to have deaths related to influenza. This is one of the reasons that we offer and promote immunizations and manage influenza outbreaks the way we do," she said.

On Dec. 29, Interior Health issued a public-service announcement asking family and friends of those in care facilities not to visit if they are experiencing flu symptoms.

"As hard as it is this time of the year, please stay home if you're sick," said Dr. Silvina Mema with Interior Health. "Don't visit your loved one in a residential facility... Arrange to spend time together once you're symptom-free."

Interior Health typically sees flu outbreaks at care facilities every year. Thirty-seven seniors died at care facilities in the Interior last flu season.

On Thursday, Fraser Health also issued a public-service announcement reminding people to get immunized after seeing "spike" in influenza in that region.

Larry Roberts, spokesperson for Revera, the company that runs the Dorchester retirement residence in Kelowna, said their facilities are always on the lookout for flu symptoms and declare an outbreak once three or more people get sick.

"Anytime you've got large groups of people living close you have the risk of spreading flu around," he said.

In the case of an outbreak, Roberts said the facilities have flu protocols to follow.

"First we send meals to [flu patient's] rooms, and try to restrict interaction between residents to avoid spread," he said.

The Dorchester is not one of the nine facilities dealing with an outbreak this season, and Roberts thinks a flu shot campaign in October may have helped.

Three facilities in the Interior are also dealing with outbreaks of gastrointestinal illness, but Interior Health says that is different from seasonal flu. According to HealthLink BC's website, the flu does not usually cause vomiting or diarrhea in adults.

Interior Health is reminding people it's still not too late to get the flu shot to be inoculated against common strains of influenza.

"December is traditionally considered the start of the flu season, so there is still time and benefit from getting the flu shot because the season usually extends until April," said Dr. Mema.

With files from the Canadian Press