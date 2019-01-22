

Two students were injured when a school bus crashed north of Mission Tuesday, officials said.

The bus was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Stave Lake Road near Hartley Road at around 3 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services said five paramedic crews were sent to the scene, but that all 14 students who'd been onboard at the time were in stable condition when the crash was reported.

The bus was carrying Khalsa Centre students in Grades 1 to 8.

Two teenagers had minor injuries and were transported in an ambulance to Mission Memorial Hospital, according to Sundeep Kaur, the transportation manager for Khalsa Centre.

It was initially reported that four kids were injured, but Kaur told CTV News that two were siblings of those who were hurt.

One girl has scratches on her elbow and another was being observed for a possible concussion, she said. Both have since been released from hospital.

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung