VANCOUVER -- North Shore residents and people living in a rapidly developing neighbourhood in South Vancouver will all soon have easier access to the SkyTrain, TransLink announced Friday.

Beginning on April 6, two new bus routes will begin operation, the transit agency said.

One route - to be known as the 31 River District/Metrotown - will serve residents in Vancouver's East Fraser Lands, also known as the River District, which has been the site of multiple new residential buildings in recent years.

The other route will be known as the 222 Willingdon Express and will provide limited-stop service from North Vancouver to key transit hubs in East Vancouver and Burnaby.

Both routes will end at Metrotown, providing residents in the targeted areas with a direct connection to the Expo Line. The 222 will also connect with the Millennium Line at Brentwood Town Centre

In October, TransLink asked the public for feedback on the proposed routes. More than 4,000 people responded, the transit agency said Friday, with nearly 80 per cent of them saying they would be likely to use the 222 and two-thirds saying they would use the 31.