

CTV Vancouver





Two men were found dead inside a stolen car Sunday morning that had apparently crashed through some bushes and rolled down a hill before coming to rest in a Surrey cemetery.

A passerby discovered the car around 6:30 a.m. Police believe the driver zoomed down 192nd Street and failed to manage either a left or right turn at 16th Avenue. That sent the vehicle across the width of the street and into the bushes before it tumbled down to the cemetery.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from Langley sometime overnight. The owner woke up and reported it once they realized it was gone.

Both men who died were known to police.