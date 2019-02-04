Surrey Mounties are investigating an incident involving a child allegedly being shot by a pellet gun while sledding in Hillcrest Park.

A 12-year-old boy told police he had been shot, receiving minor injuries to his face and neck, on Sunday evening.

Police and the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services conducted patrols in the park and attempted to track down the suspects.

“It is important for adults and youth alike to understand that not only is discharging an air rifle in a park in violation of City bylaws, assaulting another person with one of these firearms is also a crime,” said Insp. Warren Tyson, acting operations officer, in a release.

Two males, who police believe may also be youths, are believed to have purposefully fired at the child before fleeing the area.

One suspect is described as wearing a black jacket, black toque and a camouflage face mask. The second was said to be wearing grey pants and a black hat. Both were allegedly carrying assault-style pellet rifles.

Mounties are asking anyone information about this incident to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.