VANCOUVER -- It's been a busy CounterAttack campaign for local police already this year, with more than 100 impaired drivers removed from Vancouver roads in the past few weeks.

Vancouver police say the campaign, which began on Nov. 29, has seen 101 drivers targeted with the majority having their vehicles impounded for up to 30 days.

"The holiday season is full of celebrations and we want people to enjoy themselves," said Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department. "Plan ahead if you are drinking or using drugs to ensure you have a safe way of getting home."

According to ICBC, impaired driving is still a leading cause of fatal crashes and an average of 68 lives are lost every year in the province.

More than half of the impaired-related crashes occur on the weekend, ICBC says, so police around the province have been setting up road checks to keep impaired drivers off the road throughout December.

"Despite years, if not decades of education, awareness and enforcement on this issue, police are continuing to see impaired driving on the roads," Visintin said, pointing to an example from a few days ago when officers set up a road block on the Granville Street Bridge.

Visintin said officers saw a vehicle approaching the road block lineup, when the driver went into the back seat of the vehicle and a female passenger climbed into the driver's seat. When the car reached the officers, could smell liquor.

"After an investigation it was determined that both the male and the female were impaired by alcohol," Visintin said.

VPD partners with ICBC every year to set up the road blocks to promote safe driving throughout the city.

"If you choose to drink and drive, you could lose your licence and your car, or worse, kill yourself or someone else," Visintin said. "We'll be out there and we will catch you when you do drive impaired."

Police say anyone who suspects a driver is impaired should call 911 immediately.