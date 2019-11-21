LANGLEY, B.C. – A man has died after an intense two-alarm fire tore through a Langley home early Thursday morning.

Township of Langley fire crews got the call around 2:15 a.m. When the first crew arrived, they quickly upgraded it to a second-alarm fire.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the house on 74B Avenue near 206a Street.

Fire crews also used an aerial truck to attack the fire from above.

There were five people living in the house, which got significant damage on the top floor. At least two people were taken to hospital, while others were seen outside the house with blankets.

Fire crews, RCMP and the coroner are all investigating, but they say it's too early to tell if the fire is suspicious.

No other details have been released about the man who died from the fire and there is no word yet on what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.