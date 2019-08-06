

CTV News Vancouver





Hoping to provide a private space for travellers nursing very young children, Vancouver International Airport is trying out a nursing pod in one of its terminals.

Located at U.S. departures, near gate 77, the 50-square-foot Mamava pod gives a clean, private option for breastfeeding and pumping.

While rather plain on the outside, the inside has two benches, a charging outlet, USB port, shelf, mirror, coat hook, ceiling vent, lighting and dual grab bars. Parents can enter the pod by using the free Mamava mobile app or by contacting the airport's operations centre.

Parents are not being discouraged from breastfeeding elsewhere in the airport, however.

"We welcome passengers to nurse their children wherever they feel comfortable in the airport," said an airport spokesperson by email.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our airport and accommodate all types of passengers, including families travelling with young children, and this new pod offers families another space to breastfeed or breast pump."

If the pilot goes well, the airport says it may consider adding new pods to other areas as well.