YVR says travellers should check flight status as more snow in forecast

Delays and cancellations are a possibility at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday night, and travellers are being urged to check their flight status.

A social media post from YVR in the afternoon said flights were operating as scheduled following some reported delays in the morning due to weather. But it also said the overnight forecast could impact operations.

"We're still seeing winter weather," the tweet said, adding that crews were working to keep key areas clear of snow and that passengers should check with the airort or the airline to see if their flights has been affected.

We're still seeing winter weather. Currently at YVR:

- Crews keeping runways & taxiways clear

- Flights operating as scheduled

With more snow in the forecast overnight, flight delays/cancellations are possible. Pls check flight info https://t.co/pk0JCqHaJI or with your airline. — YVR (@yvrairport) February 1, 2023

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, wet snow mixed with rain is expected to start falling Tuesday evening – with an estimated four centimetres of accumulation expected in higher terrain. There are no warnings or special weather statements in effect for Metro Vancouver.

At the end of last year, the airport saw what were described as "unprecedented" disruptions due to weather. Hundreds of flights were cancelled, impacting 90,000 passengers.

People reported issues ranging from being stuck on the tarmac for up to 12 hours to being stranded at the airport itself for days. Luggage also started piling up resulting in thousands of lost or unclaimed bags.

As of Jan. 3, about 1,500 unclaimed luggage items remained at the airport as a result of weeks of delays and cancellations.

YVR is currently in the midst of phase of a public engagement process, asking people impacted by the chaos to provide feedback.

In the coming months, the airport plans to share feedback from this engagement, along with recommendations from an independent review.