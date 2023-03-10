YVR officials believe better staffing levels, communication should improve travel during busy March break

A brief early morning rush saw long lines fill the international terminal at the Vancouver airport Friday, followed by several hours of seemingly stress-free travel.

It was a steady start to what’s expected to be the busiest March break at Vancouver International Airport since 2019.

"We're really expecting some busy days with upwards of 60,000 passengers per day as people head off for Spring Break travel," said Alyssa Smith, communications manager with YVR.

She said that amounts to approximately 90 per cent of pre-pandemic March break levels.

Some B.C. residents have been anxious about air travel after the chaos many experienced over the winter holidays, but Smith said the airport is better equipped to handle a high volume of travellers this time around thanks to milder weather and improved communication with airlines and passengers.

Staffing levels are also back to normal – which wasn't always the case during the past year – and YVR is advising passengers to use technology to help streamline their travel experience.

Smith added that international travellers returning to Canada can save time by uploading their information to the ArriveCAN app.

A number of travellers told CTV News they had uncomplicated experiences at the airport on Friday.

"They told me three hours and I don't think I'm going to need three hours," said one man who arrived well in advance for his flight to Texas.

"It's very quiet and I'm happy," said a woman traveling to Mexico with her family.

During the next two weeks, YVR encourages all travellers to arrive two hours before International flights and two hours prior to domestic flights.