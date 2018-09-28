

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are asking for the public's help solving a school bus theft committed in northeastern B.C. last month, about a week before students returned to class for the fall semester.

The bus was discovered missing from a district parking lot in Fort St. John on the morning of Aug. 26. Police later found the vehicle vandalized and abandoned outside town.

Surveillance images taken from the bus revealed five youths – three boys and two girls – on board in the middle of the night, but investigators are still working to identify them more than a month after the theft.

"These youth look like they had a good time and we are convinced they spoke to others about this incident," Const. Chad Neustaeter said in a news release. "If you or someone you know has information about what happened or who these youth are, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP."

Neustaeter warned these kinds of incidents "can become very dangerous," and potentially even put youths' lives at risk.

Mounties did not detail what sort of vandalism was done to the bus, but said it amounted to about $5,000 in damage. The bus was returned to the district before the first day of school in September.

Anyone with information can contact the Fort St. John RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.