'Youths' identified as suspects in North Vancouver racist graffiti incident

Three "youths" have been identified as suspects in a North Vancouver vandalism incident involving racist graffiti, according to police.

The North Vancouver RCMP, in a statement Tuesday, said they received the report of mischief on Jan. 31.

"The homeowner reported that someone had spray-painted racist remarks on their garage door. The victim believed the suspects involved may have been youth from the same neighborhood," the media release says.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and that the three suspects have been co-operative and expressed remorse for their actions.

The young people and their families are currently working with the North Shore Restorative Justice Society, which offers an alternative to the criminal court process for the resolution of cases.

"Once issues of ongoing public safety have been resolved through de-escalation, the focus is to use principles of dialogue to foster reparation and healing," the statement from Mounties explains.