'Youth suspect known to police' arrested after firefighting equipment stolen in Kamloops, B.C.

Mounties in Kamloops say they have arrested "a youth suspect known to police" in connection to recent thefts of firefighting equipment in the city.

The arrest was made early Tuesday morning, after police were called to the 1400 block of Hugh Allan Drive, according to a news release from Kamloops RCMP.

Around 2:35 a.m., approximately $10,000 worth of firefighting equipment, an AED and a medic kit were stolen from two parked vehicles, police said.

A similar report – in which wildfire fighting equipment was also stolen – had come in from the same location the previous day.

Police said a black truck was observed in the area and believed to be connected to both investigations. Around 4:40 a.m., a vehicle matching the same description was spotted at the scene of another theft in progress, this one in the 100 block of Vernon Avenue.

Officers found the youth suspect inside the vehicle, along with some of the stolen property, police said, adding that two men "allegedly fled on foot before officers arrived."

“The items stolen were directly related to local wildfire response,” said Supt. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Kamloops RCMP detachment, in the release.

“It is extremely disheartening to see these crimes occurring and potentially hampering the efforts of those who are trying to protect life and property in extremely dangerous and volatile environments. We will be working proactively with our partners and the public to ensure that those found responsible for any thefts affecting the ability of firefighters on the frontlines are held to full account, with zero tolerance displayed for such senseless criminal acts.”

Police said they recovered a pellet rifle, the stolen medic bag and AED, and a bag with wildfire gear from the first reported theft inside the truck. They said they're "on the lookout" for more stolen gear.

The youth was released pending the outcome of the investigation, police said, adding that anyone with information about these thefts or any others that may be related should call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.