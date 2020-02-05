VANCOUVER -- Police are considering charges against a youth who allegedly made a threat against a Christian school in Kelowna on Wednesday.

Authorities haven't released any details about the nature of the threat, but said it was targeted toward students and staff at Kelowna Christian School.

Const. Lesley Smith said officers were notified about the threat on Wednesday morning and managed to track where it came from on the same day.

"The suspect was identified as a youth in a neighbouring community and he was subsequently located and arrested for his actions," Smith said in a news release.

Authorities are considering charges of uttering threats and public mischief in the case.

The alarming incident prompted officials to place Kelowna Christian School under a temporary "hold and secure" protocol, which is when classes are allowed to continue but students can't leave the building.

After the incident was over, students were sent home early.

The Kelowna RCMP detachment said it will "continue to support the students affected by this stressful event and assist the Kelowna Christian Schools staff in moving forward."