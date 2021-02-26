VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan has a message for the people threatening provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry: "Your parents would be ashamed of you."

Horgan was asked about the threats Friday during an announcement on the controversial Site C hydroelectric dam project, and condemned the actions of those he said were taking criticism of the government's pandemic response too far.

"For those who have disagreements or squabbles or are unhappy with the situation we find ourselves in, get in line," the premier said. "All of us are unhappy about where we're at and none of it has anything to do with Dr. Henry. She has been providing stellar leadership and guidance to government and the people of the community."

Horgan described the level of vitriol directed at Henry as "very disconcerting and alarming."

Some of the most recent threats emerged in social media video of a Vancouver party, where at least one guest suggested Henry should be shot or hanged. Police have confirmed they're investigating the gathering and the comments about the provincial health officer.

Attendees at a rally against COVID-19 restrictions at the Vancouver Art Gallery last weekend also carried signs claiming Henry should be in prison.

"There's no place for those types of accusations and slander and attacks, whether they be on social media, whether they be in a mailbox, whether they be in front of a building," Horgan said Friday.

He also suggested the public should be treating appointed health officials with more respect than they necessarily give to elected politicians.

"I signed up for this. People want to yell at me, I get that," Horgan said. "That's their right. But no one has the right to treat the head of the public health office the way some people have been acting."

For her part, Henry responded to the threats with empathy when asked about them at her coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

"I recognize that when people are in crises, part of the way they respond or react is to lash out, to become angry," Henry said. "That is a reaction that is sometimes fed by certain groups, by certain media, social media posts, etc."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday