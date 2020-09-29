VANCOUVER -- When you're selecting new windows for your home there are a lot of options available for home owners to consider.

Windows play a very important role in home function.

They provide ventilation, natural daylight and impact the energy consumption of a household.

Step code for windows run from step one to step five.

This is a categorization based on u-value factor and the solar heat gain coefficient.

In other terms it refers to the level of efficiency of the window when it comes to thermal regulation.

Higher step code windows will equate to better home comfort when it comes to keeping the home from getting to hot in the summer and cold in the winter months.

