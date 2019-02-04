

CTV Vancouver





A young woman who was struck by a taxi in Surrey over the weekend had walked onto the road while looking at her phone, according to the RCMP.

The 22-year-old was hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a cab on Scott Road Saturday night.

Surrey RCMP said she was trying to cross mid-block and was apparently distracted by her cellphone at the time.

"She stepped off the curb into the path of the cab," the detachment said in a news release. "Pedestrian inattention is a contributing factor in this collision."

Fortunately, the young woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver, who is employed by Surdell Taxi, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Authorities said alcohol and speed did not play a role in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dash cam video of what happened is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.