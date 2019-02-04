Young woman was looking at phone when taxi hit her, Surrey RCMP says
A 22-year-old pedestrian is loaded into an ambulance after being struck by a taxi in Surrey, B.C. Feb. 2, 2019.
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 9:05AM PST
Last Updated Monday, February 4, 2019 12:08PM PST
A young woman who was struck by a taxi in Surrey over the weekend had walked onto the road while looking at her phone, according to the RCMP.
The 22-year-old was hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a cab on Scott Road Saturday night.
Surrey RCMP said she was trying to cross mid-block and was apparently distracted by her cellphone at the time.
"She stepped off the curb into the path of the cab," the detachment said in a news release. "Pedestrian inattention is a contributing factor in this collision."
Fortunately, the young woman's injuries were not life-threatening.
The driver, who is employed by Surdell Taxi, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Authorities said alcohol and speed did not play a role in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dash cam video of what happened is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.