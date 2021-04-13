VANCOUVER -- The 22-year-old woman who was gunned down in a Surrey, B.C., home back in February was not the intended target, according to homicide investigators.

Shana Harris-Morris's life was cut short on the morning of Feb. 4, when shots rang out in the city's Whalley neighbourhood. Police responded to a home near 108 Avenue and 139A Street to find her and a man both suffering gunshot wounds.

While the male victim survived, Harris-Morris succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

On Tuesday, two months after the shooting, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed they believe the man who survived was the sole target.

"The reason we know that is because when we look at his history, the people that we spoken to, we believe that he was in conflict with people in his life," Sgt. Frank Jang said.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive, but said they don't believe the shooting was gang-related.

Harris-Morris's grieving family said she was born with mental and physical disabilities, and struggled with addiction, including at the time of her death. They said she hoped to overcome that addiction and become an addictions counsellor.

“Shana would always want to help others, so we feel her legacy should do just that. Shana’s middle name was Faith. We may have lost Shana, but we are keeping the faith," said her uncle, Ryan Morris.

The family is planning to advocate for more resources to help children and families, Morris said, noting there is a "huge gap" in supports for people grappling with mental disabilities and mental health issues.

"This is what I believe Shana would have wanted," he said.

The family is also appealing to the public for more information that will help IHIT track down Harris-Morris's killers, who remain on the loose.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa