

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





More than 100 young people are expected to gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery Friday, where they'll take part in a "die-in" protest as part of a global week of action against climate change.

In fact, many will be skipping school to take part in the second global climate strike in the lead up to a UN summit – similar to an international event held in March.

"We're about to enter the largest week of climate activism in the history of humanity," said Luke Wallace in a video posted to the Sustainabiliteens Vancouver Facebook page, run by a group responsible for the local events. "This is going to be a crazy, exciting week."

Friday's "die-in" will see youth travelling to three secret locations between 12 and 3 p.m. and will be followed by a week of action across the city. Events will culminate in a massive climate strike on Sept. 27.

The global protests are partly inspired by the work of Swedish teenager and climate activist Greta Thunberg, who has led weekly demonstrations over the past year calling on world leaders to take more action against climate change. She is expected to speak at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday.

Dozens of events are planned in Canada from coast to coast. Around the world, teens already took part in events on Friday.

An estimated 300,000 protestors took to Australian streets, which was the largest demonstration in the country since the Iraq War in 2003. Hundreds of rallies took place or are planned in the United States, Europe and across Asia.

A full list of events planned in Vancouver is available on the Sustainabiliteens Facebook page.

With files from The Associated Press