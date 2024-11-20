Young man charged in deadly 2023 stabbing in Downtown Eastside

Nearly one year after a 34-year-old was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, a young man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Lyle Price, 23, was arrested this week after a lengthy investigation, the Vancouver Police Department said Wednesday.

“Price remains in custody until his next court appearance,” the VPD said in a news release.

Authorities also revealed the name of the victim for the first time, identifying him as Stephen Crock.

Crock was found on East Hastings Street, between Columbia and Carrall streets, suffering fatal stab wounds on the afternoon of Nov. 21, 2023.

A bystander saw Crock bleeding on the sidewalk – which at that time was enclosed by a construction tunnel – and called 911. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not provided any further details on the suspected motive behind the killing.