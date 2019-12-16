VANCOUVER -- Nearly a year and a half after an innocent bystander was injured in a daylight shooting in Surrey, Mounties say they've arrested and charged a 22-year-old man.

On July 9, 2017, people in a black Hyundai and a red pickup truck exchanged gunshots in a residential area near 147a Street and 76 Avenue.

Police said they believed the targeted incident was related to ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland. However, a stray bullet struck and injured a 62-year-old woman was visiting from Ontario. She was not the intended target, police said.

A short time later, a red pickup truck was found in flames about four kilometres away. Mounties said they believed the truck had been set on fire by the suspects. One year later, police released surveillance images of two people they believed were suspects.

Then last Wednesday, Abd'l Malik Loubissi-Morris was arrested in Richmond and has been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

None of these charges has been proven in court, and Loubissi-Morris is scheduled to appear on Thursday.

"To have an innocent person injured in our city as a result of gang violence is completely unacceptable," said investigative services officer, Supt. Elija Rain.

"Surrey RCMP remains committed to gang prevention and strategic enforcement targeting gang activity in collaboration with our law enforcement and community partners."

Police say the investigation is still ongoing in spite of Loubissi-Morris' arrest and more arrests or charges are possible.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

At the time, then-mayor Linda Hepner said she was "furious" that this happened in Surrey.

"This kind of incident is the one thing that can’t happen. Innocent people going about their daily lives and hit by a stray bullet by a bunch of thugs. This is not on the table," she said in 2017.

"When I see these vile people doing this to the reputation of this city and attacking people I'm furious."