Weeks after a man allegedly exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl in Surrey, police have managed to track down and arrest a suspect.

Surrey RCMP said investigators identified the 19-year-old last Wednesday thanks to tips from the public, which came in shortly after authorities released a surveillance image of a suspect.

"Incidents like this one are very upsetting for the victim and the community as a whole,” Staff Sgt. Lyndsay O’Ruairc said in a statement. “Thank you to the members of the public who came forward to assist us in our investigation.”

The victim was walking home through a wooded area between Goldstone Elementary School and Sullivan Heights Secondary School the afternoon of Jan. 10 when a man allegedly grabbed her from behind, tossed her to the ground and exposed his genitals.

Surrey RCMP said the little girl was left shaken but not physically harmed.

The suspect has since been released from custody on a promise to appear in court, and ordered not to contact anyone under the age of 16 or visit places he might expect to see people under the age of 16.

The RCMP's investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.