

CTV News Vancouver





A young Kamloops girl has been moved out of an intensive care unit after she was overcome with carbon monoxide while camping, according to an online fundraiser.

Nine-year-old Micaela was found in critical condition while her mother, Lucy Beaurain, did not survive.

The incident happened over the long weekend on a private campground just outside of Salmon Arm.

At the time, RCMP said the carbon monoxide poisoning likely happened from a camp stove inside a tent, which was used as a source of heat.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support Micaela's father with expenses. It has nearly doubled its original goal of $2,000.