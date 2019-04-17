

Steve Murray, CTV News Vancouver





Eleven-year-old Mason Vander Ploeg, who created his own social media campaign to promote environmental awareness, has teamed up with London Drugs as a recycling ambassador.

The young White Rock Christian Academy student runs a Facebook page and Instagram feed called Mason's Ocean, where he talks about environmental issues and shares recycling tips.

Mason aspires to become a future marine biologist, and says his fascination with the ocean began on a 2017 holiday trip to Hawaii with his parents. After seeing a young hammerhead shark on a fishing line, Mason decided to use social media accounts to spread awareness about issues facing the oceans.

“I have just created a YouTube account to educate and empower people to make changes to keep the ocean healthy,” said Mason.

On Wednesday, Mason joined London Drugs sustainability specialist Raman Johal to share details about the company's ambitious recycling program “Bring Back the Pack,” where customers are asked to return used plastics and other recycling materials to one of 39 recycling centres.

Johal says that in 2018, London Drug retail stores collected and recycled nearly 13 million pounds of material, including 1 million pounds of plastic. “It’s really incredible seeing, you know, the younger generations get really involved and passionate about recycling, especially Mason with his passion for the oceans,” Johal said.

The company also said it achieved an average 94 per cent waste diversion in its stores last year.

Customers can learn more about the Bring Back the Pack program online.