VANCOUVER -- Two young men have been charged about a year after a serious crash left a B.C. teen with life-altering injuries.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Surrey RCMP said charges were approved late last month against two Surrey residents.

Vikram Singh Grewal, 19, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Pavandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who is 21, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Both also received months-long driving prohibitions.

The charges stem from a crash on July 12, 2019.

The driver of a white BMW struck a hydro pole on 128 Street near 64 Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

Police said a 17-year-old girl, who'd been in the SUV at the time, suffered what they described as a "life-altering injury" as a result of the crash.

The then-20-year-old driver was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries as well, police said at the time. He was released a short time later, and was co-operating with the investigation, they said.

The pole was sheared in half by the impact of the crash, and power was knocked out for more than 2,000 BC Hydro customers.

Mounties said they later identified a second vehicle and driver they believe were involved in the crash.

A news release issued by RCMP last year on the crash said speed was being considered as a factor in the early stages of the investigation.

A witness told CTV News they heard "the sound of a car going really fast," and saw the SUV flipped over.

Residents of the area said speed is often an issue on that stretch of 128 Street.

On Thursday, Mounties did not provide further details on what is believed to have happened that morning.

