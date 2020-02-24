VANCOUVER -- Police say a five-year-old child from Alberta remains hospitalized in "grave condition" days after a crash near Kamloops, B.C. that killed two other people.

Authorities initially reported that two young children and a 47-year-old man had all died after their vehicle crashed down a steep embankment on Highway 5A last weekend.

On Tuesday, Kamloops RCMP said they have since learned that one child is still alive and being treated in Vancouver.

"Out of respect for privacy of the family, no further information regarding the child's private medical status will be shared publicly," Kamloops RCMP said in an email statement.

Authorities said it appears the man driving the vehicle failed to "negotiate a curve" near Stump Lake on Sunday evening. He died at the scene.

The children were both rushed to hospital, where one of them later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities haven't confirmed the relationships between the victims but said all three are from southern Alberta.