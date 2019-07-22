

Summer camp is something every kid looks forward to, but for a group of young burn survivors in B.C., it's also a chance to meet others who've been in similar situations.

The annual Young Burn Survivors Camp began this weekend, providing an opportunity for survivors to just be kids, and to share their experiences with their peers.

The B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund welcomed 74 campers from across the province – all of whom are burn survivors 18 and under.

Doctors, nurses, therapists, adult burn survivors and firefighters also donate their time as counsellors.

The group is heading out to the Squamish area for a week of camp fun including waterskiing, kayaking, rafting and more.

"They can come to camp and they can just be themselves, and for those who have a lot of burn injury and scarring, they don't worry about taking their shirt off to go swimming," assistant camp director Kristy Storey said.

"Everybody has some level of burn injury, and there's a tremendous amount of support."

This year marks the 26th annual Burn Camp, which is free for survivors.

The cost per camper is estimated at about $2,900, organizers said in a statement thanking sponsors including the province and those who made donations to the Burn Fund.