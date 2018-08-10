

Conservation officers were forced to tranquilize a bear cub that became trapped in an underground parking garage in Coquitlam's Henderson Place Shopping Centre Friday.

Members of the BC Conservation Officer Service were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving several calls about the animal.

Video from CTV's Chopper 9 shows COS and Mounties converging at the scene near Pinetree Way and Lincoln Avenue.

The bear was tranquillized, but it took some time for the sedative to take effect. RCMP Cpl. Ryan Schlecker explained that this is due to the rapid heartrate of young bears.

At one point, the cub even managed to reach the gate of the parking garage and trigger the sensor that opens it.

Cars were not allowed to enter or exit the parkade for several hours until the incident was resolved.

Officers say the juvenile bear was scared, but never a threat public safety.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald