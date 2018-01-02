

Search crews are celebrating the rescue of two young brothers from a snow-covered gully outside Vernon, B.C. over the weekend as a "Near Year's Eve present."

The boys, ages 6 and 8, disappeared for hours after heading into the woods to find marshmallow roasting sticks on Sunday, triggering a desperate rescue operation that involved search crews, firefighters, police and volunteers.

Given the frigid temperatures, Vernon Search and Rescue manager Coralie Nairn said there was a real urgency to their efforts. By the time the kids were finally located, both were hypothermic.

"One child was missing his boots, the other was carrying him," Nairn said in a YouTube video. "He'd gotten snow in his boots so they took them off, and (he) was not too mobile."

The brothers were delivered to an ambulance and taken to hospital, where they are fortunately expected to make a full recovery.

According to search officials, the boys spotted a wild deer while they were looking for marshmallow sticks and ended up following it into the woods and losing their way.

Nairn said the incident should serve as a reminder to all families to educate their children about outdoor safety. The best advice for anyone who loses their way is to remain in one spot. (LINK)

"Stay put as soon as you realize you're lost," Nairn said. "Be adventurous, but stay safe."