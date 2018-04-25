

CTV Vancouver





A B.C. family is mourning the loss of a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother who was killed in this week's senseless van attack in Toronto.

Kamloops resident Elwood Delaney has confirmed his 81-year-old grandmother, Dorothy Sewell, died after a man in rented van swerved onto a busy sidewalk and started mowing down pedestrians on Monday.

Delaney remembered Sewell as an avid sports fan who always called her great-grandkids at Christmas and on their birthdays, and would take the family to see the Blue Jays when they visited Ontario.

"I love you Dorothy Sewell. You will always be loved and your love for sports will always be with me while I cheer with you," he wrote in an emotional Facebook post.

Delaney also expressed anger at the suspected killer for the pain his family is experiencing.

"Thanks to you I had to tell my 3 children and my wife… they will no longer get to talk to Nan," he said.

An image accompanying his post shows three photos of Sewell placed beside a burning candle and a Blue Jays flag.

In a brief conversation with CTV News, Delaney described the deceased as the best grandmother anyone could ask for.

The terrible attack claimed 10 lives and put another 14 people in hospital. Authorities have said it could take days to confirm all the identities of the deceased, but several of their names have already emerged.

Among them is Renuka Amarasinghe, a single mother who left behind a young son.

Amarasinghe worked for the Toronto District School Board as a nutrition services staff member, most recently at a school in the city's east end.

Chul Min "Eddit" Kang was a chef at Toronto's Copacabana Brazillian Steakhouse, and has been remembered as someone who was passionate about his job.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him," the restaurant's corporate director Jonh Paul Mannella said in a statement.

Another of the deceased has been identified as Anne Marie D'Amico, who worked at the Canadian headquarters of U.S.-based investment management firm Invesco.

She was actively involved in sports and charity, and a friend from Ryerson University, where D'Amico graduated in 2010, described her as "an incredible human being that we all dearly loved and already miss."

Seneca College has confirmed one victim was a student at the school, and two victims were South Korean nationals, according to the country's foreign affairs minister.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure