'You really just need to get through this': Advice for B.C. borrowers as key interest rate holds at 5%

Bank of Canada

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal baby youngest in North America to be treated with SMA gene therapy

The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener