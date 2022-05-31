'You of all people should understand,' Vancouver councillor tells Indigenous leader of removing Mountie's urn for construction
A meeting about a Vancouver redevelopment plan and the fate of a heritage building got a bit heated when a city councillor asked whether those behind the Indigenous-led project knew the remains of an RCMP officer were buried at the site.
The meeting was not about the remains. Its purpose was for council and the public to discuss with the project leaders what the major redevelopment, which includes hundreds of new housing units, will look like, and to determine whether the land should be rezoned.
But part of that plan includes what to do with an old building on the lot. City staffers had been asked at a previous meeting to look into whether it could, and should, be relocated.
It would cost nearly $50 million to move and upgrade the more-than-a-century-old building, city staff estimated while recommending that it instead be torn down.
According to a report presented at a public meeting last week by Kirsten Robinson, a senior planner with the city, the estimated cost of saving the Fairmont building, which is currently on the Heather Lands, would be "upwards of $47 million."
The building is listed in the city's heritage register in the "A" evaluation category, meaning the exterior is fully protected from inappropriate alteration. In some cases, buildings in this schedule are also protected from select interior and landscape alterations.
PHYSICAL REMINDER OF 'ATROCITIES'
The building exists on land that will be home to the city's largest-ever Indigenous-led redevelopment project, and its history includes being home to the RCMP as both the Fairmont Barracks and the Fairmont Training Academy.
It was built as the Langara School for Boys just before the First World War, City Coun. Colleen Hardwick said, then became a military hospital before it was an RCMP station.
She asked whether instead it should be repurposed, listing examples of other controversial buildings that remain standing with reconciliation in mind.
She said this after city staff described it as a physical symbol of the RCMP's role in enforcement of the Indian Act and other discriminatory laws against Indigenous peoples, and as a symbol of colonialism.
Adrienne Charlie of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish Nation) said it was part of a discussion as recently as the morning before the meeting. The meeting was just days after a gathering near the Kamloops Indian Residential School – one of these buildings – where the anniversary of the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of children was marked in a day-long ceremony.
"One of the hardest things that this country was built on was the overtaking of our land, and I think the biggest part is us taking back our land, and taking ownership of who we are as people," Charlie said.
"The atrocities that the RCMP have done to our people (were) so hard. Many of our family (members) never came home. Many of our children … The RCMP was built to help the country impede within our people, and I'm not saying that the churches weren't a part of it, and these schools weren't there. Our people are utilizing these buildings."
She said those behind the project have talked about moving it, and that they're willing to go along with that, "but I think the replacement of the cultural centre is what is important to us."
A concept sketch from a proposal for the Heather Lands is shown.
'SO, PUT IT IN THE LANDFILL. THAT'S VERY GREEN.'
Still, the city directed its staffers to look into whether it was feasible to move it from the site, given that it is a historical building.
It is physically possible to relocate the building, staff said last week, but they were unable to find a suitable location within 1.5 kilometres of its current location. The search included nearby land slotted for redevelopment, public parks as well as single-family lots in the area.
And the cost would be tens of millions of dollars.
The Heather Lands site is shown on a map included in a City of Vancouver presentation.
Initially the project was estimated to require a budget of around $6 million just to move it, a staff member told council. That estimate was from 2017. The upgrades would cost another $41 million.
But given they'd have to move it further away than the 1.5-kilometre radius, the bill would likely be even higher, Robinson said.
And while the building is in the city's heritage register, it is not actually protected because the policy statement set by the previous council for the property supersedes the 2020 heritage policy, staff told council. Nor is that necessarily in the city's best interest "in the spirit of reconciliation."
Asked whether they'd considered the environmental impact of tearing the building down, staff said a full analysis was conducted and that the recommendation from the director of planning was to demolish it.
Instead, staff recommended the council approve removal of the building, to which Hardwick responded sarcastically, "So, put it in landfill. That's very green."
'EVIDENCE OF A BURIAL'
Hardwick said there was a "piece of correspondence" suggesting there was "evidence of a burial" on the site of at least one RCMP officer.
Robinson said veterans of the RCMP said there is believed to be an urn under the flagpole, but that those working on the site will remove the remains.
The question did not go over well with some in attendance.
Squamish Nation Coun. Syexwáliya Ann Whonnock said multiple members of her family were buried at the footing of the Burrard Street Bridge.
"No consideration was given for feelings and our families, and we were forced to dig them up and move them up to where our family lived, 25 miles up the Squamish River. Then the land was expropriated, given as a tree farm licence, and a logging road had to be constructed, and they were asked again to move the remains," she said.
The Burrard Bridge and Granville Street Bridge are seen from the air in June 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver)
Whonnock said other families too have similar stories, so context is important.
"I just had to share that because you hit my heart when you said that," she said, telling the councillor no one thought about her deceased family members when their remains were dug up to help the city.
Hardwick said, "You of all people then would appreciate the sensitivity that the families would feel."
REMOVAL OR DEMOLITION?
By the end of the meeting, council approved the redevelopment plan that includes the removal of the Fairmont building, which will be replaced in a later phase of the project with an Indigenous cultural centre, but it's still unclear what will happen when it's removed.
A city spokesperson told CTV News that it's possible, though "unlikely given significant challenges" that an alternative site could be found before construction crews need it to be demolished.
Charlie said if someone was willing to pay to move it, the three First Nations would be willing to support the moving of the building.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
A woman believed to be the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin was among 22 individuals added to the list of Russians sanctioned by Canada over the war in Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
'Substance use is a health-care issue': Victoria police chief lauds drug decriminalization in B.C.
The Victoria Police Department says it supports the decision of the federal and provincial governments to decriminalize the possession of up to two and a half grams of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, in British Columbia.
-
Body of missing man found in waters off Nanaimo, B.C.
A body discovered near Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this month has been identified as a missing man, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
-
RCMP bust international 'dark web' drug-trafficking ring in Nanaimo, B.C.
A years-long investigation has led to the arrests of three men who were allegedly running an international "dark web" drug trafficking ring out of Nanaimo, B.C.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 3
WATCH LIVE AT 3 | Double homicide suspects identified but Calgary police say they need witnesses to make arrests
Calgary police say they have identified suspects but more information is needed from witnesses to make arrests, and now investigators and the victims' family members are pleading for people to come forward.
-
Calgary's new $500 fine for public harassment goes into effect June 1
An attempt by Calgary city council to curb the rise in cases of verbal harassment in public spaces through heftier fines will makes its debut this week.
-
Dog being off leash leads to violent encounter, vehicle vandalism near Cochrane
Cochrane RCMP has released a sketch of a female suspect accused of pushing a man off his bike then vandalizing his truck because she was upset his dog was off leash.
Edmonton
-
Remnants of drug lab dumped at old municipal airport: EPS
Police are investigating after the remnants of a large-scale drug lab were disposed of at the former municipal airport lands.
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Travis Toews has handed in his resignation as treasury board president and finance minister in order to be the first to put his name forward in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
-
Family affair: Josh and Dave Manson going head-to-head in Avalanche-Oilers matchup
Josh Manson wants to do everything he can to beat the Edmonton Oilers. That doesn't mean the Colorado Avalanche defenceman will be cutting off communication with his dad during the NHL's Western Conference final.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard facing new sexual assault charge
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
-
What jurors didn't hear in the Jacob Hoggard sex-assault trial
Here is some of the information Jurors were barred from hearing during trial in order to protect their impartiality.
-
Toronto confirms second case of monkeypox
Toronto is reporting a second case of monkeypox in the city.
Montreal
-
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Quebec to use HPV test to screen for cervical cancer, replacing Pap test
Quebec says it will start using human papillomavirus tests as its primary screening tool for cervical cancer, replacing the Pap smear.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
-
More donations needed to help Ukrainians arriving in Winnipeg
The Ukrainian National Federation – Club Winnipeg has been helping Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the city since the war with Russia broke out, and it is calling for donations so it can continue to provide assistance.
Saskatoon
-
These 2 Saskatoon restaurants are among Canada's top 100 spots to eat
Two Saskatoon restaurants have cracked the Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list.
-
3 injured after crash in downtown Saskatoon involving city vehicle
A dump truck and city work truck collided at Queen Street and Second Avenue around noon Tuesday.
-
Sask. teachers' union elects new president
The union representing Saskatchewan's teachers has elected a new president.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
Gas prices set to climb again in Regina, reach $1.95: Gas Wizard
Gasoline prices in Regina have taken another jump with regular unleaded now $1.95.9 at some stations.
-
'We knew he needed help': Samwel Uko inquest continues with testimony from ER nurse, educational assistants
The second day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko began with testimony from two educational assistants who worked with Uko during his high school days and tried to help him on his final day.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
London
-
Unprovoked attack in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating a random attack in the downtown.
-
Possible cause of death revealed in freezer murder
The forensic pathologist who examined the body of a Mississauga man found in a freezer has testified at the first degree murder trial of Chad Reu-Waters.
-
Car leaves road, strikes guy wire and unoccupied home
OPP in Norfolk County are using a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as an example of why it’s important to wear your seatbelt.
Northern Ontario
-
Northeastern Ontario communities under a severe thunderstorm warning
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Elliot Lake, Manitoulin, Chapleau, Kapuskasing and Hearst, Environment Canada said Tuesday.
-
Manitoulin police rescue fawn attacked by a cat
Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island were called to Gore Bay on Tuesday after a feline attacked a fawn.
-
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.
Kitchener
-
Engagement and education on controversial Kitchener statue could last up to a year, cost up to $30,000: report
A public engagement and education process to determine the future of the controversial Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener could cost up to $30,000 and take up a year to complete, according to a city report.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police on scene of reported bank robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery.
-
Rugby players weather sweltering temperatures during OFSAA Championship in Kitchener
Temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees Celsius Tuesday in Waterloo region as Ontario continues to weather the first heat event of the season.