VANCOUVER – The latest class of B.C. Sports Hall of Fame inductees includes the first man of South Asian descent to play in the NHL.

Robin Bawa, now retired, played four seasons in the league, including one with the Vancouver Canucks.

The played junior hockey with the WHL's Kamloops Blazers before being called up by the Washington Capitals in 1989-90.

He moved to Vancouver in 1991, but played only two games for the Canucks. Bawa was then dealt to the San Jose Sharks in 1992, and finished his NHL career with Anaheim's Mighty Ducks in 1993-94.

The right winger spent another five seasons in the now defunct International Hockey League, but hung up his skates in 1999 following a concussion.

The Duncan, B.C., native is part of the BC Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 and will be inducted in the "pioneer" category.

Others in the class include fellow Canucks alum "Captain" Kirk McLean and BC Lions' defensive lineman Brent Johnson. A full list of honourees is posted on the BC Sports Hall of Fame website.

A few days after the class was announced, Bawa joined CTV Morning Live to look back on his career.

He said when he first heard the news, he was silent.

"I didn't know if it was real or somebody just playing a trick… It was quite the honour," he said Tuesday.

Bawa started playing in the 1970s, he said, and believes he was probably the only person of Indian descent on the ice in that area at the time.

"Right until I hit junior I didn't see any other minorities playing at all. But when you're in that realm, you don't really think about being the only person of colour playing. You don't realize it until maybe afterwards," he said.



Still, he said racism was "quite evident" back in the '70s and '80s, even when he was playing minor hockey.

He wasn't immune to comments in school or in sports, and said he'd heard comments like, "Your kind doesn't play."

"You grow from it, you ignore it. There's always obstacles in your way to where you want to get to, right? So when you let it affect you, you're not going to obtain your goal. I just kind of blew it off, even in junior," he said.

"You face it, you deal with it, you move on."

Bawa said racism probably isn't as prevalent as it was when he was starting out, but it could still be there. Still, the diversity of fans and current players shows that hockey is evolving, he said.

CTV News Vancouver's Jason Pires said he remembers being in Grade 12 and watching Bawa break the glass at Pacific Coliseum, the former home of the Canucks.

"It was funny because it was my first game and I went to hit John Cullen and I kind of missed him, and I just must have hit the glass right in the exact spot," Bawa said of the moment that showered fans in glass.

"I was kind of shocked myself when that happened. I don't know if that's ever happened before so I didn't really realize that could even happen."

Watch the full interview, including the moment Bawa shattered the glass.