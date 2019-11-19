

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A vessel appears to be sinking off B.C.'s South Coast near Steveston.

Footage shot from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 shows what appears to be a yacht partially submerged with one Canadian Coast Guard vessel on scene.

The vessel appeared to in the water south of the Sands Head Lighthouse.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said they received a call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday for an 85-foot vessel that had struck a rock. The three people on board the boat abandoned the yacht and were then picked up by a "vessel of opportunity," according to the JRCC. They would not comment if anyone was injured due to privacy reasons.

There is no word yet on how the vessel was damaged.

This is a developing story.