

CTV News Vancouver





The Vancouver International Jazz festival is going to have a very different headliner this summer.

Iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan will be bringing the ruckus to Vancouver on June 23 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre as part of the 34th annual concert series.

"Twenty-five years ago, the Wu-Tang Clan changed hip hop music forever," the Coastal Jazz and Blues Society, which runs the festival, wrote in a release. "Bursting onto the music scene with the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the group quickly became recognized for its innovative beats and clever lyrics, as well as the diverse personalities and talents that make up its nine members."

Co-founder RZA was the latest member of the group to be in Vancouver, performing at the Vancouver International Film Fest in August 2018.

The group is regarded as one of the most influential rap groups of all time, selling over 40 million albums worldwide with songs like Y'All Been Warned, C.R.E.A.M., Method Man and Can It Be All So Simple.

"With lyrics that combine the reality of 1990s New York and the world of martial arts, the Wu-Tang Clan has created a unique mythology that captures the hearts of fans worldwide," the release continued.

Pre-sale tickets for the performance will be available from April 30 to May 2, with tickets going on sale for the general public on Friday, May 3. Ticket prices will start at $69.

The jazz festival, which bills itself as the province's largest music and arts event, also announced 150 free concerts running from June 21 to July 1.