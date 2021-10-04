Would you trade in your car for an $800 transit credit?

VANCOUVER -

As a way of trying to convert drivers to greener options, Metro Vancouver's public transit provider is offering a new incentive, though it may not appeal to many car owners.

Those willing to get rid of their fossil-fuel-burning vehicles can trade them for credit with TransLink. The options are either an eight-month adult 1-Zone transit pass or a 14-month Concession Compass Card, each worth $802.

Any traded-in vehicles will go to the not-for-profit SCRAP-IT, which offers rebates in exchange for used vehicles.

Other options for these rebates through SCRAP-IT include BC Transit passes, car-share credits and cash.

The credit may not seem like much, depending on the value of the vehicle, but it's the second-highest dollar value of the options from SCRAP-IT.

Not all vehicles are eligible, either. To qualify the vehicle must not have any electric drive train components, such as those found in a hybrid, and its fuel consumption rating must be worse than 7.1 L/100 kilometres.

The recipient will still need to buy their own Compass Card for $6.

The incentive is meant to encourage a switch from greenhouse-gas-reliant vehicles while encouraging more environmentally-friendly options.

However, just how enticing it is would depend on the vehicle the driver is looking to scrap. They may be able to get more money selling their vehicle, provided it's still drivable.

Examples of what might be worth the equivalent of $800, based on listings posted online Monday in the Vancouver area, include a 1994 Toyota Tacoma with 104,215 miles on it.

A seller posed a 1998 Honda Civic on AutoTrader.ca, asking $600 and noting the vehicle has a cracked windshield and a mileage of 325,000.

Another vehicle owner posted a 2008 Ford Escape with the mileage of 480,000, describing the SUV as a "great car for parts only."

Most posts in the lowest price category were sellers looking for at least $1,000 for their cars.