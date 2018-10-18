

New funding for Metro Vancouver's transit system will mean plenty of new buses and expanded routes, but that's left the Coast Mountain Bus Company struggling to find enough people to drive them.

It was training day for 18 of 30 new recruits when CTV visited Coast Mountain's training facility Thursday, but the company needs a lot more.

"We're adding hundreds of thousands of service hours in four new B-lines and we need 500 drivers hired and trained before July of next year," said chief instructor Steve Muller.

New drivers start at $24 per hour. After two years, the pay jumps to $32.

"It's not difficult," Muller said. "You just need to be told a few tricks to be successful and not hit stuff."

