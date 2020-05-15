VANCOUVER -- The much-anticipated pandemic operating guidelines from WorkSafeBC are now public, outlining many precautions operators have been waiting for.

With details now provided in documents for the food service, personal service, office, outdoor and retail industries, businesses now have a road map to follow for reopening.

Even so, the province's top doctor has emphasized businesses are not compelled to do reopen and should take their time, only opening when they’re ready.

“Every employer is required to have a COVID-19 safety plan that assesses the risk of exposure at their worksite and implements measures to keep their workers safe,” said Al Johnson, head of prevention services at WorkSafeBC in a news release.

Limiting the number of employees and patrons or patients in a workplace is required as the first level of protection, as is the implementation of protocols to keep people at least two metres apart.

The second level includes installing Plexiglas barriers if that distance can’t be maintained while the third level of protection involves enhanced cleaning and one-way hallways plus avoiding sharing tools or equipment.

“If the first three levels of protection aren’t enough to control the risks, have workers and customers use personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks. PPE should not be used as the only control measure,” the guidelines say. “It should only be used in combination with other measures.

WorkSafeBC’s website also includes a form to help companies implement individual plans, that must be posted.