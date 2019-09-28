

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





WorkSafe BC has been notified of what it calls a "serious incident" near Boundary Road in Vancouver.

The incident took place near the intersection of Boundary and East 2nd Avenue. WorkSafe BC could not confirm the extent or nature of injuries it was investigating.

Photos from the scene show a piece of equipment with the City of Vancouver logo on it. Nearby, a white sheet had been placed over what appeared to be a body. The BC Coroners Service was also on scene.

The scene itself is on 2nd Avenue Burnaby.

The City of Vancouver has indicated it is preparing a statement about the incident. This story will be updated when that statement is received.

Workers are in the area for the City of Vancouver's Boundary Road upgrades project. The city is installing a new water main and making improvements to streets, sidewalks, and intersections. Work began in the spring of this year and is scheduled to continue until spring 2020.

WorkSafe BC is a provincial agency tasked with overseeing compensation for workers injured on the job. It also conducts investigations after serious incidents resulting in death or injury.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.