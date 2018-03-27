

CTV Vancouver





A worker was left seriously injured after an incident at the Hotel Georgia in downtown Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the man suffered an apparent fall at the ritzy hotel shortly before 6 a.m., and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A wood board was seen hanging from the glass awning outside the hotel Tuesday morning, and the sidewalk was cordoned off with police tape.

No other details have been confirmed, but WorkSafeBC has been called to investigate what happened.