

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a worker was killed by a semi-truck at a worksite in New Westminster Friday.

Officers were dispatched to an industrial yard in the 400-block Ewen Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. where they found an unresponsive person who had been struck by the vehicle.

Few details about the incident have been made available, but numerous agencies are working to figure out exactly what happened, including the New Westminster Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section, collision analysis teams, the BC Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC.

“This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with the family of this individual,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement.

“We have a large team of investigators working together to determine how this happened, but we are still in the early stages at this point.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Westminster's Major Crimes Unit 604-525-5411.